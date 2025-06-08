Left Menu

UAE Pledges to Visionary Ocean Conservation on World Oceans Day

UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, reinforces the nation's dedication to safeguarding ocean ecosystems and ensuring their sustainability. Highlighting the critical importance of oceans, Al Dahak outlines initiatives in coral rehabilitation, mangrove plantations, and calls for global cooperation in sustainable ocean management.

Abu Dhabi, June 8 (ANI/WAM) – The UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to preserving and enhancing ocean ecosystems on World Oceans Day. She emphasized the oceans' crucial role for humanity and acknowledged the dire challenges they face due to climate change and unsustainable practices.

Al Dahak articulated the UAE's proactive measures, including notable efforts in mangrove preservation and coral rehabilitation, with targets to plant over 100 million mangroves and rehabilitate more than four million coral colonies by 2030. This aligns with the World Oceans Day theme, 'Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us', highlighting the importance of protecting oceans from pollution and other threats.

The minister also underscored the UAE's leadership in regional ocean preservation, being the first Middle Eastern nation to join the UN-backed '100 per cent Alliance'. Al Dahak urged global cooperation and individual advocacy, emphasizing actions like reducing plastic use and supporting conservation efforts to secure the oceans' future vitality.

