Left Menu

Awami League Raises Concerns Over UK PM's Meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser

The Bangladesh Awami League expressed concern over UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's scheduled meeting with Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser. The party warns that this meeting could legitimize an unconstitutional regime. The visit occurs amid Bangladesh's deepening political crisis and looming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:13 IST
Awami League Raises Concerns Over UK PM's Meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Awami League has voiced serious apprehensions about an upcoming meeting between UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus. In a statement, the party highlighted that such an engagement would confer legitimacy to Yunus' contentious interim administration.

A formal communication from the Awami League's UK branch has been dispatched to several British authorities, including Downing Street and the Commonwealth Secretariat, cautioning them about the diplomatic implications of engaging with Yunus, especially as Bangladesh grapples with a political crisis.

Muhammad Yunus, set to visit the UK from June 10 to 13, 2025, plans discussions with both King Charles III and Prime Minister Starmer. This visit follows Yunus' ascension to power after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in August of the previous year, and comes ahead of the national elections, now scheduled for April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025