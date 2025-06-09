Awami League Raises Concerns Over UK PM's Meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser

The Bangladesh Awami League has voiced serious apprehensions about an upcoming meeting between UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus. In a statement, the party highlighted that such an engagement would confer legitimacy to Yunus' contentious interim administration.

A formal communication from the Awami League's UK branch has been dispatched to several British authorities, including Downing Street and the Commonwealth Secretariat, cautioning them about the diplomatic implications of engaging with Yunus, especially as Bangladesh grapples with a political crisis.

Muhammad Yunus, set to visit the UK from June 10 to 13, 2025, plans discussions with both King Charles III and Prime Minister Starmer. This visit follows Yunus' ascension to power after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in August of the previous year, and comes ahead of the national elections, now scheduled for April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)