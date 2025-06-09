Left Menu

Ex-President Abdul Hamid Returns Amid Bangladesh Political Strife

Former Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid returned from medical treatment in Thailand amid ongoing political turmoil. His arrival on a Thai Airways flight was confirmed by local authorities, with reports highlighting his understated return. The political veteran faces a murder case in Kishoregonj post-presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:59 IST
Former President of Bangladesh and veteran Awami League leader Abdul Hamid (Image Source: @mah_official1) . Image Credit: ANI
  Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh

Former Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid has returned home after receiving medical treatment in Thailand, amidst ongoing political unrest. Arriving in Dhaka on a Thai Airways flight in the early hours of Monday, Hamid's low-key return was confirmed by local media and airport officials.

Group Captain Ragib Samad, Executive Director of Shahjalal International Airport, confirmed Hamid's arrival, noting that the former president had opted for no special protocol. 'Abdul Hamid arrived like a regular passenger,' said Samad, adding that he was assisted from the flight in a wheelchair, appearing visibly fatigued, and accompanied by close family members.

Hamid's departure to Bangkok on May 8 had sparked wide discussion back home, as his trip came amidst political tensions. Despite past unrest, Hamid remained in the country until he left for medical reasons. Reports also indicate a pending murder case against him in Kishoregonj, adding further intrigue to his return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

