Left Menu

Escalating Violence in Israel: A Crisis in Arab Communities

Violent crimes surge in Israel, claiming 14 lives in a week, mainly affecting Arab towns. Opposition blames National Security Minister Ben-Gvir for failing to curb the violence. Organized crime and inter-gang conflicts are cited as main drivers, with increasing homicides highlighting a growing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:14 IST
Escalating Violence in Israel: A Crisis in Arab Communities
Representative Image (Photo Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel — A spike in violent crime has gripped Israel, with three individuals killed in separate incidents in northern regions, spiking the weekly death toll to 14. The rise in crime has intensified criticism of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accused of failing to control the situation effectively.

In Umm al-Fahm, an Arab town, a 60-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, allegedly by her 28-year-old son, who also attacked his pregnant wife. Authorities arrested the suspect, who threatened police with a sharp object upon his capture. In another tragedy, a 27-year-old man was shot dead in Daburiyya, while a 21-year-old died from gunshots in Tiberias under mysterious circumstances.

The violence predominantly impacts Arab Israeli communities. The Abraham Initiatives reports 107 violent deaths within these communities this year, primarily from gunfire, marking a climb from last year. Critics link the escalating violence to organized crime networks involved in illegal activities, underscoring the urgency for effective law enforcement interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025