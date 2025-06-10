Left Menu

World Bank Slashes 2025 Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Trade Tensions

The World Bank has downgraded its 2025 global growth forecast to 2.3%, citing rising trade tensions and policy uncertainties. This revision, down from 2.7%, reflects international concerns about the extensive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which have strained global economic relations.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank has announced a reduction in its 2025 global growth forecast, lowering it from 2.7% to 2.3% due to increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainties.

In its latest economic prospects report, the global financial institution highlighted the impact of extensive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which have contributed to strained international ties and dampened global economic outlooks.

This adjustment represents the most recent in a series of downgrades made by international organizations, underscoring the growing concerns over economic stability worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

