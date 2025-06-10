World Bank Slashes 2025 Global Growth Forecast Amid Rising Trade Tensions
The World Bank has downgraded its 2025 global growth forecast to 2.3%, citing rising trade tensions and policy uncertainties. This revision, down from 2.7%, reflects international concerns about the extensive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which have strained global economic relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The World Bank has announced a reduction in its 2025 global growth forecast, lowering it from 2.7% to 2.3% due to increasing trade tensions and policy uncertainties.
In its latest economic prospects report, the global financial institution highlighted the impact of extensive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which have contributed to strained international ties and dampened global economic outlooks.
This adjustment represents the most recent in a series of downgrades made by international organizations, underscoring the growing concerns over economic stability worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trump Delays EU Tariff Threat: A Temporary Relief in Global Trade Tensions
Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Face Setbacks Amid Trade Tensions
France and Vietnam Forge Strategic Partnership with Airbus Deal Amid Trade Tensions
Pound Soars Amid Trade Policy Uncertainty