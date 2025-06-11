Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau

Mark Carney, Canada's current Prime Minister, is demonstrating a more sincere and constructive approach to India-Canada relations compared to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau. This is according to Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Rubin stresses the importance of Canada treating India as an ally rather than a pawn in political games.

Rubin criticizes Trudeau's term for its lack of principled engagement with India, citing it as driven by virtue signaling and politics. He argues that Canada's growing alliance with democracies must be prioritized over posturing for political gain. The issue of Khalistani extremism and exaggerated grievances were notably mishandled under Trudeau, Rubin asserts, tarnishing Canada's strategic position.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic handling of diplomatic relations, Rubin highlights how the new Canadian leadership seeks to foster maturity in bilateral dialogues, a move Rubin sees as crucial for addressing issues like terrorism financing and organized crime linked to the Khalistan movement.

