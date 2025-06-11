Left Menu

Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official, praises Canadian PM Mark Carney for his diplomatic efforts to mend ties with India, contrasting him with ex-PM Justin Trudeau. Rubin emphasizes the need to address Khalistan extremism, applauding India's robust diplomacy and cooperation in rebuilding bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:08 IST
Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau
Former Pentagon official and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Mark Carney, Canada's current Prime Minister, is demonstrating a more sincere and constructive approach to India-Canada relations compared to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau. This is according to Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Rubin stresses the importance of Canada treating India as an ally rather than a pawn in political games.

Rubin criticizes Trudeau's term for its lack of principled engagement with India, citing it as driven by virtue signaling and politics. He argues that Canada's growing alliance with democracies must be prioritized over posturing for political gain. The issue of Khalistani extremism and exaggerated grievances were notably mishandled under Trudeau, Rubin asserts, tarnishing Canada's strategic position.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic handling of diplomatic relations, Rubin highlights how the new Canadian leadership seeks to foster maturity in bilateral dialogues, a move Rubin sees as crucial for addressing issues like terrorism financing and organized crime linked to the Khalistan movement.

