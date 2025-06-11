Left Menu

Taiwan Thanks Indian Rescue Efforts for MV Wan Hai 503 Crisis

The Taiwan Government praised the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for swiftly rescuing the crew of MV Wan Hai 503 after a fire engulfed the ship off the Kerala coast. The fire injured several crew members, with 18 rescued and four missing. International gratitude was expressed for the professional rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:51 IST
The container ship engulfed in smoke (Source: Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of gratitude, the Taiwan Government has lauded the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for their rapid rescue operations concerning the merchant vessel Wan Hai 503. The commendation was shared via a post on X, where Taiwan in India expressed hopes for the safe return of missing crew members and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Indian Coast Guard continues to battle the blaze aboard the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503. Forty-four nautical miles from Kerala's Azhikkal, the container ship suffered an explosion, leading to the fire's outbreak and injuries among the crew. Of the 22 members, 18 have been rescued, though four remain unaccounted for.

At 5:00 PM on Tuesday, the Indian Coast Guard reported a reduction in visible flames on the ship, despite persistent thick smoke. Meanwhile, Chinese officials have also expressed gratitude towards the Indian rescue teams, acknowledging the cooperation in battling this maritime crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

