India Advocates Unified Global Efforts at East Asia Summit in Malaysia

During the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, Malaysia, India's Secretary (East) P. Kumaran urged for a unified global response to counter terrorism, which he described as a significant threat to regional peace and development. This call aligns with the EAS's mission to promote a rules-based Indo-Pacific as the summit approaches its 20th anniversary.

Secretary (East) Kumaran's engagements included discussions with Brunei's Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation under ASEAN frameworks. These meetings highlight India's commitment to strengthening ties within the region.

Kumaran also held talks with Michelle Chan of Australia and Kung Phoak of Cambodia on the summit's sidelines, underscoring efforts to enhance cooperation. Such dialogues are crucial as the East Asia Summit, encompassing 18 member states, continues to address pressing issues and prepare for future ministerial and leader engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)