Left Menu

India Advocates Unified Global Efforts at East Asia Summit in Malaysia

At the East Asia Summit in Malaysia, India's Secretary (East) P. Kumaran emphasized the importance of a free, rules-based Indo-Pacific. Highlighting regional and international issues, he called for unified global efforts against terrorism. India also discussed strengthening relations with Brunei, Cambodia, and Australia under ASEAN cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:04 IST
India Advocates Unified Global Efforts at East Asia Summit in Malaysia
India-Malaysia diplomatic engagement during East Asia Summit meet in Penang (Image: X @MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

During the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting in Penang, Malaysia, India's Secretary (East) P. Kumaran urged for a unified global response to counter terrorism, which he described as a significant threat to regional peace and development. This call aligns with the EAS's mission to promote a rules-based Indo-Pacific as the summit approaches its 20th anniversary.

Secretary (East) Kumaran's engagements included discussions with Brunei's Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation under ASEAN frameworks. These meetings highlight India's commitment to strengthening ties within the region.

Kumaran also held talks with Michelle Chan of Australia and Kung Phoak of Cambodia on the summit's sidelines, underscoring efforts to enhance cooperation. Such dialogues are crucial as the East Asia Summit, encompassing 18 member states, continues to address pressing issues and prepare for future ministerial and leader engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025