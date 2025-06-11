Escalating Conflict in Balochistan: Pakistan Army vs. BLA

The Bolan area of Balochistan has become a battleground, following a deadly clash between the Pakistani army and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). According to the BLA, the engagement resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

Fighting broke out on June 2 in the Mach area's Goni Para, with Pakistani army commandos arriving via helicopter. The BLA reported that eight Pakistani soldiers and five of its fighters were killed. This conflict is part of a broader insurgency, with separatists advocating for Baloch rights and autonomy, amid allegations of exploitation by the central government.

The Pakistani military has responded with counter-insurgency operations, but human rights organizations have condemned the reported forced disappearances and harsh military tactics. These actions are said to further alienate Baloch citizens and deepen regional tensions.