Escalating Conflict in Balochistan: Pakistan Army vs. BLA

In Balochistan, a fierce battle between the Pakistani army and Baloch Liberation Army has led to heavy casualties. The longstanding insurgency highlights the Baloch demand for rights and autonomy. Human rights groups criticize Pakistan's military operations, citing concerns about forced disappearances and excessive use of force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:15 IST
Persons killed in Bolan clashes (Photo/ BLA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Bolan area of Balochistan has become a battleground, following a deadly clash between the Pakistani army and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). According to the BLA, the engagement resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

Fighting broke out on June 2 in the Mach area's Goni Para, with Pakistani army commandos arriving via helicopter. The BLA reported that eight Pakistani soldiers and five of its fighters were killed. This conflict is part of a broader insurgency, with separatists advocating for Baloch rights and autonomy, amid allegations of exploitation by the central government.

The Pakistani military has responded with counter-insurgency operations, but human rights organizations have condemned the reported forced disappearances and harsh military tactics. These actions are said to further alienate Baloch citizens and deepen regional tensions.

