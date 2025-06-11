Sri Lanka and India Bolster Defence Ties in High-Level Talks

Sri Lankan Army Commander, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, held talks with India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, today in New Delhi. According to the Defence Ministry, the discussions centered on bolstering bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of capacity building and capability enhancement.

Lieutenant General Rodrigo's visit, spanning from June 11 to June 14, seeks to expand military cooperation between Sri Lanka and India. The Ministry highlighted opportunities for collaboration in training and capability enhancement, reflecting a commitment to deepen their defence partnership.

The visit commenced with Lt Gen Rodrigo paying tribute at the National War Memorial. The agenda includes a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns and meetings with senior Indian military officials, emphasizing mutual interests and regional security concerns. The Commander will visit Jaipur for further engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)