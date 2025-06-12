Left Menu

International Outcry Over Vandalism at Tagore's Ancestral Home in Bangladesh

The Ministry of External Affairs has condemned the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh. The act has been described as a 'premeditated hate crime' and criticized for undermining cultural heritage. Indian officials urge strong action from Bangladesh's government to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:20 IST
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ YouTube @MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed strong condemnation for the vandalism of one of the ancestral homes of eminent poet Rabindranath Tagore, located in Bangladesh. During a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the act as a disgrace to the memory, inclusive philosophy, and teachings of the Nobel laureate.

In response to reports from Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal strongly admonished the attack and vandalization of Tagore's ancestral home by a mob on June 8, 2025. The historical site, known as Rabindra Kutcherybari in Sirajganj district, was targeted in an attack seen as part of a broader pattern by extremists to erase the nation's cultural icons and overshadow its cultural legacy.

Describing the assailants as 'terrorists,' the Ministry called on the interim government of Bangladesh to implement strict measures against those responsible and to prevent similar incidents. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami characterized the attack as 'premeditated hate crime,' asserting it threatens the civilizational and cultural heritage of India, urging international attention and action.

