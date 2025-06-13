Global Repression: Beijing's Expanding Reach Against Activists Abroad

China's widespread campaign of transnational repression against overseas activists has been highlighted in a compelling new report by UK-based human rights organization Article 19. The study, "Going Global: China's Transnational Repression of Protesters Worldwide," exposes Beijing's use of digital manipulation, intimidation, surveillance, and threats against family members within China to silence overseas dissent.

Documenting incidents from 2011 to 2024 across 12 countries, the report is based on thorough research and interviews with 29 exiled activists from Uyghur, Tibetan, Hong Kong, and broader Chinese dissident communities. It underscores how Beijing increasingly exerts its influence, despite efforts by host democracies in Asia, North America, and Europe to maintain free speech protections.

Article 19 urges the Chinese government to end such abuses and calls for the repeal of domestic laws facilitating these actions. The organization appeals to host nations to train law enforcement on identifying transnational repression and supporting those targeted, while technology firms are encouraged to increase transparency and regulatory measures on their platforms.