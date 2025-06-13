Mossad's Covert Strikes: Unveiling Iran's Aerial Defense Sabotage

In a strategic series of covert operations, Israel's Mossad undertook missions deep within Iranian territory preceding airstrikes on the Islamic Republic, a source from Israeli security disclosed to The Press Service of Israel.

Among the clandestine actions, Mossad teams strategically positioned precision-guided weapons around Iranian surface-to-air missile sites, ready for activation during Israel's targeted air campaign.

Another operation saw Mossad implanting advanced weapons on vehicles at locations near Iranian air defense systems to trigger a complete shutdown during surprise attacks. Additionally, explosive drones were secretly deployed within Iran, crucially targeting missile launching installations perceived as threats to Israel.