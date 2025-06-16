Balochistan Grieves Amid Extrajudicial Killings Surge: BWF Report Highlights Human Rights Concerns

The Baloch Women Forum has released a detailed report on the extrajudicial killings of 20 Baloch youth across various regions of Balochistan in early June 2025. According to The Balochistan Post, these killings, attributed to state security forces and affiliated "death squads," represent a gross violation of human rights.

The report highlights cases like Saifullah and Shahjehan Baloch, who were forcibly disappeared, killed in staged encounters, and buried secretly, leaving families without closure. More disappearances and killings were documented in regions such as Kalat, Tump, and Khuzdar, increasing unrest amid what should have been Eid celebrations.

The report further details cases of previous forceful disappearances, later revealed as tortured deaths, urging global intervention. The BWF emphasized that extrajudicial killings are common in Balochistan, warning that inaction by international bodies will only exacerbate the crisis.

