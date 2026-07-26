Nikki Hiltz Triumphs Again: A Landmark Win for Non-Binary Athletes

Nikki Hiltz claimed their fourth consecutive U.S. national 1,500 meters title on Saturday, becoming a beacon for non-binary athletes worldwide. Draped in a trans pride flag, Hiltz's tactical finish showcased their extraordinary skill in a tense race, concluding at 4:06.92. The event marked a high point at New York's revived championships.

The familiar excitement returned to Icahn Stadium as nearly full stands greeted the nation's top athletes. Spectators reveled in Hiltz's breathtaking finish, making it the standout performance of the night despite this being an off year for major international competitions. This victory adds to Hiltz's legacy as a non-binary icon in sports.

New York hosted the national championships for the first time in over three decades, with Mayor Zohran Mamdani attending. Among other notable performances, Dalilah Muhammad impressed in the 400m hurdles, while Aaliyah Butler and Noah Lyles showcased their prowess in their respective events, contributing to an exhilarating meet.