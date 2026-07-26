Revving Up Excitement: Apple TV Unleashes Thrilling Trailers at Comic-Con

Apple TV created a buzz at San Diego Comic-Con by debuting a heart-racing trailer for "Matchbox The Movie," a film that pays tribute to the iconic Mattel toy cars. The plot follows a group of childhood friends reuniting for a high-speed adventure in life-size Matchbox cars.

Actor John Cena, who plays a former soldier named Sean, mentioned performing his own stunts, describing the thrills and chills involved in filming. Meanwhile, the cast shared fond memories of shooting in picturesque locations like Budapest and Slovakia.

Other exciting reveals included trailers for Season 2 of "Dark Matter" and the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Neuromancer." The event also showcased sneak peeks of "Mayday," an action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, and the spine-tingling horror series "Widow's Bay."