In an exhilarating series of events this weekend, Quentin Halys clinched his first ATP title, stunning fans with a powerful performance. The 29-year-old Frenchman showcased his prowess with 17 aces, defeating Alexander Bublik at the Generali Open in Austria.

Meanwhile, basketball legend LeBron James has made headlines by joining the Philadelphia 76ers, seeking one last championship run before retiring. His decision came amid intense speculation and has set the basketball world abuzz with excitement.

Athletics star Nikki Hiltz dominated the U.S. 1,500 meters race, marking yet another victory. Baseball enthusiasts saw Salvador Perez break records for the Royals, while Lionel Messi's absence from the MLS All-Star Game added a twist to the weekend's sporty saga.