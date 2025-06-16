Balochistan's Looming Malnutrition Disaster: A Call for Urgent Action

Balochistan is on the brink of a severe humanitarian disaster due to a rising child malnutrition crisis. The Balochistan Post reports that more than three-quarters of the children suffer from malnutrition and stunting, with only a quarter having access to sufficient nutrition. This alarming situation is exacerbated by poverty, unemployment, and inadequate access to clean water and healthcare.

The absence of functional primary healthcare centers in rural areas and the prevalent use of contaminated water are significantly deteriorating children's health. Local government negligence has allowed this crisis to worsen, with data showing every second child facing nutritional deficiencies. Experts outline two forms of severe malnutrition: acute and chronic, both leading to long-term health impacts.

Even though Balochistan has declared a nutrition emergency since 2018, efforts are undermined by corruption and political instability. While previous initiatives provided some relief, the cessation of such programs leaves children vulnerable to diseases and developmental issues. The urgent need for funding and effective governance is critical to addressing this escalating health emergency. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)