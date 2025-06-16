FATF Intensifies Efforts Against Terrorist Financing Amid Global Threats
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stressing the need to dismantle financial networks that support terrorism. The organization is enhancing measures and analysis to counter terrorism financing, urging international unity to combat evolving threats.
- Country:
- France
In a stern statement, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Monday denounced the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog asserted that such heinous acts necessitate financial support and called for action against financial networks fueling terrorism.
Addressing the persistent threat of terrorism worldwide, FATF emphasized its commitment to aiding over 200 jurisdictions in fortifying measures to counteract the financing of terrorism (CFT). The organization highlighted the use of financial intelligence as a formidable tool in disrupting terrorist funding networks.
In response to evolving dangers, FATF vowed to bolster the effectiveness of CFT initiatives through thorough evaluations and identifying gaps, particularly concerning new threats such as the misuse of social media and virtual assets. The FATF is preparing a detailed analysis of terrorist financing cases and plans a webinar to enhance public and private sector awareness.
FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo reinforced the call for global solidarity during the No Money for Terror Conference, stressing that combating terrorism is a shared global responsibility. In the aftermath of the brutal attack, all-party delegations called for Pakistan's return to FATF's grey list to curtail its reputation for terror financing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest in Palamu: Social Media Video with Illegal Firearm Leads to Swift Action
Brazil Pushes for Social Media Regulation Amid Supreme Court Debate
Social Media Misuse: Man Arrested for Posting Obscene Images
Teenage social media influencer shot dead in Pakistan
Crackdown Intensifies: 88 Arrested in Social Media Terror Sympathies Probe