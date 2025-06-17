Trump Seeks Lasting Resolution in Israel-Iran Tensions Amid Nuclear Concerns

In a bid to bring lasting peace to the Israel-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump is advocating for a definitive resolution, according to CNN. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump highlighted the importance of achieving a 'real end' to hostilities, arguing it is preferable to a mere ceasefire. Despite these efforts, he also implied that turning away from negotiations remains a viable option.

Trump stated emphatically, 'An end, a real end, not a ceasefire. An end. Or giving entirely. That's OK, too.' He reiterated the US stance that Iran must not develop nuclear capabilities, emphasizing, 'They just can't have a nuclear weapon.'

The President anticipates that the next 48 hours will clarify Israel's military stance on Iran, whether it will de-escalate or intensify its attacks. CNN reports Trump expressed confidence, saying, 'You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far.' He is set to convene with his national security team Tuesday in the Situation Room to assess the ongoing developments.

Amid US involvement, Trump voiced hope that Iran's nuclear program would be dismantled soon, asserting, 'They're not going to have a nuclear weapon.' In his recent 'Truth Social' post, he called for the evacuation of Tehran not due to a specific threat but as a precaution, expressing, 'I want people to be safe.'

Addressing concerns for US troops and assets in the region, Trump praised their dedication and warned Iran of consequences if they are harmed. There are reports of potential meetings with Iranian officials, with Trump mentioning plans to send Vice President JD Vance and Steve Witkoff, pending developments.

In a separate claim, Trump refuted French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks concerning a US-brokered ceasefire at the G7 summit, posting on Truth Social that his return to Washington was unrelated to Macron's assertions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also plans to cut short his G7 attendance, with Trump saying, 'I have to be back,' underscoring the urgency of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)