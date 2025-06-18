Left Menu

Modi and Carney: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met at the G7 Summit, marking the first in-person meeting since Canada's elections. The leaders discussed enhancing India-Canada relations, emphasizing shared democratic values and mutual respect. They agreed on steps to restore stability, including the return of High Commissioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:09 IST
PM Modi and Canadian PM Carney (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

At the recent G7 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, marking their first face-to-face meeting since Canada's elections. The dialogue underscored a mutual commitment to rejuvenate India-Canada relations.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of shared democratic values and a partnership grounded in mutual respect and understanding. They agreed on the swift return of High Commissioners and outlined plans to re-establish senior ministerial and working-level engagements across multiple sectors.

Their discussions also explored future collaborations in clean energy, digital transformation, and trade, among others. This meeting comes after tensions following accusations involving India's alleged involvement in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist, which India has vehemently denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

