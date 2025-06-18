Left Menu

PM Modi Champions India's Human-Centric Vision for Global Energy Security at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 on energy security, emphasizing India's human-centric, sustainable technology approach. Highlighting the 4As—availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability—he called for international cooperation on AI governance and renewable initiatives, showcasing India's commitment to a green future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Session (Photo/ MEA). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session, focusing on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.' Emphasizing India's human-centric approach to technology, he highlighted the 4As—availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability—as pivotal to India's energy security strategy. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday outlined these principles.

During his address, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation and congratulated the forum on its 50-year milestone. He cited energy security as a pressing issue for the future. Modi reiterated India's commitment to inclusive growth, emphasizing that India, as the world's fastest-growing major economy, has met its Paris Agreement obligations ahead of schedule.

Modi discussed the impact of emerging technologies, particularly AI, on energy. He stressed the importance of making AI sustainable through clean energy initiatives and highlighted India's human-centric technology model, vigilant on AI governance. The Prime Minister championed closer international collaboration to ensure that people and the planet remain central to technological advancements. He showcased India's involvement in global green initiatives, urging further support from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

