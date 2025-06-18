Canada and India Seek to Rebuild Ties Amid Global Tensions at G7 Summit
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the importance of rebuilding Canada-India ties, including reappointing High Commissioners. Discussing topics such as transnational repression and regional instability, Carney reaffirmed commitments to peace in the Middle East and support for Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the G7 Summit.
- Country:
- Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 Summit, underscored the foundational steps taken to mend bilateral relations with India. He highlighted an agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exchange views openly on pressing issues such as law enforcement and transnational repression.
Carney announced that both nations would soon appoint High Commissioners, emphasizing the deep interconnections between the Indian and Canadian populace and businesses. These measures aim to lay the groundwork for a relationship characterized by mutual respect and trust, though significant efforts will be required to achieve this vision.
Addressing global concerns, Carney reiterated the G7's commitment to Middle Eastern peace, identifying Iran as a key destabilizing force, and stressed the need for de-escalation, including in Gaza. Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he announced a sanctions package and financial support for Ukraine, showcasing a broad coalition effort to exert pressure on Russia.
