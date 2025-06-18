Enduring Voices: The 5,853-Day Stand for Justice in Balochistan

The unwavering protest led by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) in Quetta marked its 5,853rd day on Sunday, garnering widespread solidarity from various communities, as covered by The Balochistan Post. The camp stands as a significant emblem of resistance against widespread human rights abuses, specifically enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Addressing visitors, VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch denounced the common occurrence of enforced disappearances and custodial deaths as routine state actions. He condemned the alleged custodial killing of Salam s/o Haidar from Gwadar, whose body was returned to his family under strict instructions for a discreet burial.

Mama Qadeer criticized the Edhi Foundation for what he claims is complicity in obscuring state crimes by accepting unidentified bodies without proper verification. He called for collaboration to identify remains using modern forensic techniques, including DNA testing, to provide closure and uphold justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)