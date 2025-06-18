Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-Croat Ties: PM Modi's Historic Visit to Croatia

India's ties with Croatia draw closer as PM Modi prepares for a historic visit. Ambassador Goel highlights shared concerns over terrorism and outlines opportunities in trade, technology, and healthcare. Strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region mark strategic priorities for both nations.

Ambassador of India to Croatia, Arun Goel (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

India's diplomatic relationship with Croatia is set to reach a significant milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a historic visit to the European country. This inaugural visit by an Indian head of state highlights the strengthening ties between the two nations.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, India's Ambassador to Croatia, Arun Goel, spoke on the solidarity Croatia expressed following the Pahalgam terror attack, noting shared experiences with terrorism and extremism. He emphasized the appreciation Croatians have for India's measured response, enhanced by their commitment to countering global terrorism.

With Croatia exploring new partnerships due to regional instability, Ambassador Goel highlighted India's diverse offerings in the Indo-Pacific, space technology, telecom, and healthcare sectors. Trade ties are also under review, with India aiming to leverage these opportunities to boost bilateral trade and secure a favorable FTA with the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

