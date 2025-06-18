PM Modi's Historic Visit to Croatia: Strengthening Indo-European Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Croatia on Wednesday, concluding his multi-nation tour with a historical visit signifying the first by an Indian leader to the country. The visit comes after Modi's participation in the G7 Summit in Canada.

Upon arrival in Zagreb, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial reception, setting the tone for engagements aimed at bolstering bilateral ties. The discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and a meeting with President Zoran Milanovic underline the importance of this trip, seen as a pivotal development in Indo-Croatian relations by opening new avenues for cooperation.

Modi's visit underscores India's strategic focus on strengthening ties with European Union partners. His Canadian visit was deemed successful, with fruitful G7 discussions on global challenges such as energy security, where Modi stressed India's commitment to accessible, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)