Iran Fears Escalation as Pakistan, US Relations Stir Anxiety Amidst Middle East Turmoil
Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Hosseini expressed concerns over potential US involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, fearing the use of Pakistan's military resources against Iran. With tensions heightened, both Iran and US officials exchanged stern warnings over the possibility of further military actions, complicating peace negotiations.
In the midst of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, an Iranian diplomat expressed concerns over a meeting between Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump. Fears were raised about the possibility of Pakistan's airspace and bases being used for military actions against Iran.
Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, has called upon the international community to halt Israeli aggression, which he claims violates international law. Hosseini asserted that Iran's retaliatory actions are self-defense measures justified under the United Nations Charter.
As the conflict simmers, US President Trump underscored American military dominance in the region, while also voicing unwavering support for Israel to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei vowed a stern response, warning of dire consequences for US or Israeli military interventions.
