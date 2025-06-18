Left Menu

Amid Rising Tensions, Iran Hopes Pakistan Stays Neutral in US-Israel-Iran Conflict

In a tense international climate, Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini, emphasized that Iran hopes Pakistan will not allow its airspace and bases to be used against Tehran. As the US-Israel-Iran conflict unfolds, Hosseini urges a halt to Israeli aggression and insists on self-defense under international law.

Updated: 18-06-2025 21:20 IST
Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Mohammad Javad Hosseini (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As speculation mounts regarding Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's meeting with US President Donald Trump amidst the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, an Iranian diplomat has voiced hopes that Pakistan will resist participating in operations against Iran. Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, stressed this perspective in an interview.

Hosseini stated that Iran hopes the United States will refrain from joining the conflict, expressing belief that such involvement would advantage no party in the region. He responded to questions about Munir's meeting with Trump, indicating concerns over the potential use of Pakistani airbases against Iran.

Highlighting prior conflicts, Hosseini condemned Israel's actions as violations of international law and declared Iran's right to self-defense. He also noted that Israel's targeted threats against Iranian officials and Tehran's canceled nuclear talks reflect rising tensions, urging the global community to address Israeli aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

