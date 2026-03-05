Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Unwavering Support to Israel Amid Missile Threats

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth assured Israel of unwavering support against Iranian missile threats during discussions with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, according to Israel's defence ministry. Katz expressed gratitude for U.S. assistance in safeguarding Israeli citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:37 IST
In recent talks, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reiterated America's strong support for Israel amidst ongoing threats. Hegseth encouraged Israel to persist in its defense efforts until a resolution is reached.

The conversation with Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, emphasized the solidarity between the nations at a critical time.

Katz expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive assistance provided by the U.S., which has been pivotal in defending Israeli citizens against Iranian missile threats, as confirmed by the Israeli defense ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

