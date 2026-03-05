Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Condemns US-Israel Actions Against Iran

Farooq Abdullah criticized US-Israel strikes on Iran, stressing no nation should control another. He warned of global conflict and highlighted Muslim anger while urging for peaceful protests. He mentioned efforts by Omar Abdullah to repatriate Kashmiri students stranded in Iran due to ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 14:34 IST
Farooq Abdullah Condemns US-Israel Actions Against Iran
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah criticized the US-Israel military actions against Iran, emphasizing the impropriety of one nation imposing control over another. He underscored the importance of the Indian government articulating its position on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Abdullah expressed concern over the broader implications of the conflict, warning that the situation could escalate into a global crisis, with potential for a Third World War. He highlighted the anger within the Muslim community, urging that any protests remain peaceful and non-violent.

Addressing the issue of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, Abdullah assured that steps are being taken by Omar Abdullah in coordination with India's Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe return. Efforts are underway to evacuate them to safer locations and facilitate their journey back home via land and air routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

Russia Accuses U.S. and Israel of Middle East Escalation

 Global
2
Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

Emirates Navigates Operational Challenges with Essential Services

 Global
3
Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

Blast Strikes Crude Oil Tanker Sonangol Namibe Near Iraqi Port

 Global
4
Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026