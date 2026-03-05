Farooq Abdullah Condemns US-Israel Actions Against Iran

In a strong statement, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah criticized the US-Israel military actions against Iran, emphasizing the impropriety of one nation imposing control over another. He underscored the importance of the Indian government articulating its position on the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Abdullah expressed concern over the broader implications of the conflict, warning that the situation could escalate into a global crisis, with potential for a Third World War. He highlighted the anger within the Muslim community, urging that any protests remain peaceful and non-violent.

Addressing the issue of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, Abdullah assured that steps are being taken by Omar Abdullah in coordination with India's Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe return. Efforts are underway to evacuate them to safer locations and facilitate their journey back home via land and air routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)