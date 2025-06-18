Iran Asserts Right to Self-Defense Against Israeli Aggression

Mohammad Javad Hosseini, Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, reiterated Iran's commitment to self-defense in response to what he described as Israeli aggression. He emphasized that Iran's actions are justified under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which grants the right to self-defense.

Hosseini elaborated that since June 13, Israel's attacks have violated international laws and Iranian sovereignty. He called on nations seeking global justice to condemn Israel's actions and assured that Iran is capable of defending its citizens and sovereignty.

In light of escalating tensions, Hosseini highlighted recent threats and assassination attempts on Iranian officials by Israel, asserting that retaliatory measures would continue until the aggression ceases. Hosseini also criticized the U.S. stance, attributing American influence to the ongoing conflict and underscoring Iran's determination to defend itself despite external pressures.

