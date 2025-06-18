Left Menu

Historic First: PM Narendra Modi's Landmark Visit to Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Croatia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the nation. During his time in Zagreb, PM Modi engaged in pivotal discussions with Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic, aiming to bolster bilateral ties and explore new collaborative opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held delegation-level talks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a landmark diplomatic mission as he visited Croatia—the final destination of his three-nation tour. During this historic first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, Modi engaged in high-level talks with his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic, in Zagreb.

The visit led to the signing of crucial agreements aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. Modi received a ceremonial welcome, underscoring the significance of this milestone event. The visit is seen as a catalyst for forging greater cooperation between India and Croatia, with a focus on mutual interests.

In his addresses, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian community in Croatia for their warm reception. His visit is a testament to India's ongoing commitment to nurturing alliances within the European Union. Prior to Croatia, Modi attended the G7 Summit in Canada, describing the event as 'productive' with fruitful global discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

