Strengthening Ties: India and Croatia's Path to Enhanced Cooperation

On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced enhanced collaborative efforts with Croatia across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and information technology, after delegation talks with Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic. The leaders also outlined plans for a Defence Cooperation Plan aiming for long-term collaboration in training, military exchange, and industry engagement.

During his visit to Croatia, the final stop in his three-nation tour, PM Modi emphasized the desire to triple bilateral relations during their third terms. He identified key sectors where both nations' economies could complement each other, highlighting areas prone for expansion such as clean technology and renewable energy.

The discussions also covered joint research between academic institutions and extended cultural ties, particularly the duration of the Hindi Chair at Zagreb University to 2030. Concluding his visit, Modi expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception from the Croatian government, underscoring shared democratic values as a foundation for strengthened ties.

