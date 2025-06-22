Israel Postpones Public Transport Fare Hike Amid Security Concerns

Israel has taken the decision to postpone a planned increase in public transportation fares, originally set to take effect on July 1, 2025. This move comes as a response to the prevailing security concerns within the country.

The government announced the delay as part of its strategy to address and prioritize the safety and security concerns of its citizens amid the existing challenges. Initially, the fare hike was scheduled as part of a routine review and adjustment of public service costs.

While the fare increase has been put on hold, officials have not specified a new date for the implementation, leaving commuters in a state of anticipation. The ongoing security situation appears to be a critical factor in deferring the financial changes impacting Israel's transportation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)