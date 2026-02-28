Left Menu

France Prioritizes Security Amidst Unnotified Strikes on Iran

President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over not being informed about strikes on Iran. He emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions and the safety of French nationals and assets. Macron made these statements during a Defence and National Security Council meeting in Paris regarding the Middle East situation.

President Emmanuel Macron voiced concerns over France not being informed about the recent strikes on Iran, stating that the country was neither notified in advance nor involved in the action.

Emphasizing France's priorities, Macron stated, 'Our absolute priority is the security of our nationals and of our assets,' while advocating for diplomacy to take the lead in resolving tensions.

The French President's remarks came during a Defence and National Security Council meeting in Paris, where officials gathered to discuss ongoing developments in Iran and the broader Middle East region.

