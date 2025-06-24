Iran's Former Crown Prince Calls for Global Support Against 'Crumbling' Regime
Iran’s former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urges world leaders not to support the weakening Iranian regime amid escalating tensions. Following a ceasefire agreement that was quickly violated, clashes resumed between Israel, Iran, and US interests, leading to casualties and further destabilizing the region.
Iran's former Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, has made a fervent call to global leaders to refrain from bolstering the current Iranian government, which he describes as 'corrupt and crumbling.' Pahlavi asserted that Iran has entered a critical stage in its struggle for change and urged Iranian military personnel to defy orders that target civilians.
Pahlavi's appeal comes amidst renewed conflict following a short-lived ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. Despite the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, clashes resumed rapidly, with accusations of violations from both sides. Pahlavi insisted that only the Iranian people can bring about the desired change, emphasizing the need for international solidarity in this historic moment.
Tensions have escalated after Iran fired missiles into Israel, resulting in multiple casualties. The situation has been further aggravated by a series of military exchanges, sparking fears of a widening regional conflict. As diplomatic and military dramas unfold, observers are keenly watching developments in the volatile Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
