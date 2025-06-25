Baloch Leader Warns of ISIS Threat in Balochistan

In a significant audio statement, Baloch nationalist figure Mir Abdul Nabi Bangulzai has called upon the people of Balochistan to remain vigilant regarding the rising ISIS presence in the region. According to The Balochistan Post, Bangulzai claims that these forces are receiving backing from Pakistani state elements.

Bangulzai accuses the militant group of targeting Baloch activists and religious figures supporting Baloch rights, alleging this is part of a broader scheme to quash the Baloch national movement. He cites incidents, including the deaths of Rahim Bakhsh Kaloi and Maulvi Abdul Kabeer, attributing them to ISIS supporters due to their pro-Baloch stance.

The Baloch leader warns that ISIS's actions are more than extremism, labeling it a deliberate attempt to annihilate Baloch identity and resistance by leveraging religion. He emphasizes that ISIS's presence is meant to undermine Baloch culture and calls on the public to reject ISIS and its supporters.

Bangulzai further provides historical context, arguing that Balochistan's distinct identity predates British colonization and criticizes the creation of Pakistan for geopolitical gains. He references the forced annexation of Balochistan in 1948 and suggests that ISIS is used to destabilize nationalist causes under the guise of religious strife.

Highlighting former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad's concerns over ISIS's alleged ties with Pakistani agencies, Bangulzai concludes by urging Baloch unity against external manipulation and maintaining cultural integrity. He asserts that ISIS is not motivated by faith but rather aims to destroy Baloch dignity and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)