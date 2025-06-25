Left Menu

Operation Sindhu Successfully Evacuates 3,154 from Iran Amid Tensions

Under Operation Sindhu, 296 Indians and 4 Nepalese nationals were evacuated from Iran to New Delhi, bringing the total evacuees to 3,154. The operation aimed to rescue individuals amid conflict between Iran and Israel, which has since reached a ceasefire. The Indian Embassy is winding down evacuation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:42 IST
Operation Sindhu Successfully Evacuates 3,154 from Iran Amid Tensions
Indian nationals returning from Iran under Operation Sindhu at the IGI Airport in New Delhi (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special flight carrying 296 Indian and four Nepalese nationals has reached New Delhi safely, marking another successful evacuation under Operation Sindhu. The operation has now brought a total of 3,154 individuals home from Iran, as confirmed by a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Operation Sindhu was initiated in response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Following recent military activities and the announcement of a ceasefire, the Indian Embassy in Iran has begun scaling back the evacuation process for Indian nationals.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, via a post on X, announced the shutdown of its contact desk for evacuation registrations, while continuing to monitor the evolving situation closely. Indian nationals in Iran have been advised to stay informed through news updates and Embassy announcements.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025