Operation Sindhu Successfully Evacuates 3,154 from Iran Amid Tensions

A special flight carrying 296 Indian and four Nepalese nationals has reached New Delhi safely, marking another successful evacuation under Operation Sindhu. The operation has now brought a total of 3,154 individuals home from Iran, as confirmed by a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Operation Sindhu was initiated in response to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Following recent military activities and the announcement of a ceasefire, the Indian Embassy in Iran has begun scaling back the evacuation process for Indian nationals.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, via a post on X, announced the shutdown of its contact desk for evacuation registrations, while continuing to monitor the evolving situation closely. Indian nationals in Iran have been advised to stay informed through news updates and Embassy announcements.