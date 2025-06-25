Left Menu

Israel Reopens Mediterranean Gas Rigs Amid Ceasefire with Iran

Following a ceasefire with Iran, Israel has resumed operations of its Mediterranean gas rigs. The move, directed by Energy Minister Eli Cohen, aims to restore natural gas supply, enhance exports, boost tax revenue, and ensure energy sector stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:53 IST
Israel Reopens Mediterranean Gas Rigs Amid Ceasefire with Iran
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In the wake of a ceasefire with Iran, Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen has announced the reopening of the country's natural gas rigs in the Mediterranean Sea, specifically the 'Karish' and 'Leviathan' units.

The operations had been temporarily halted due to security concerns amid escalating tensions in the region.

The Energy Ministry emphasized that this decision came after thorough consultations with relevant security agencies. The reopening is expected to resume the flow of natural gas to consumers and exporting neighbors like Egypt and Jordan, a move poised to increase state tax revenues and provide more operational flexibility within Israel's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025