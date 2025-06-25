Israel Reopens Mediterranean Gas Rigs Amid Ceasefire with Iran
Following a ceasefire with Iran, Israel has resumed operations of its Mediterranean gas rigs. The move, directed by Energy Minister Eli Cohen, aims to restore natural gas supply, enhance exports, boost tax revenue, and ensure energy sector stability.
In the wake of a ceasefire with Iran, Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen has announced the reopening of the country's natural gas rigs in the Mediterranean Sea, specifically the 'Karish' and 'Leviathan' units.
The operations had been temporarily halted due to security concerns amid escalating tensions in the region.
The Energy Ministry emphasized that this decision came after thorough consultations with relevant security agencies. The reopening is expected to resume the flow of natural gas to consumers and exporting neighbors like Egypt and Jordan, a move poised to increase state tax revenues and provide more operational flexibility within Israel's energy sector.
