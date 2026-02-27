Croatia Offers Energy Lifeline Via Adria Pipeline

Croatia has pledged to provide oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through its Adria pipeline in response to disruptions in the Druzhba pipeline, allegedly from a Russian drone strike. Discussions with the European Commission and the concerned countries are already underway, according to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

On Wednesday, the European Commission indicated that Croatia is evaluating the legality of importing seaborne Russian crude oil to facilitate delivery to Hungary and Slovakia through the Adria pipeline. Meanwhile, pipeline operator Janaf started unloading non-Russian crude for the Hungarian refiner MOL Group, with more shipments expected before April.

Prime Minister Plenkovic stated that the Adria pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 15 million tonnes of oil annually, sufficient to meet the oil needs of both Hungary and Slovakia, ensuring energy security and supporting their economies.