Left Menu

Croatia Offers Energy Lifeline Via Adria Pipeline

Croatia can supply oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adria pipeline due to disruptions to the Druzhba pipeline caused by a Russian drone strike. Discussions are ongoing with the two countries and the European Commission about importing seaborne Russian crude oil legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:46 IST
Croatia Offers Energy Lifeline Via Adria Pipeline

Croatia has pledged to provide oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through its Adria pipeline in response to disruptions in the Druzhba pipeline, allegedly from a Russian drone strike. Discussions with the European Commission and the concerned countries are already underway, according to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

On Wednesday, the European Commission indicated that Croatia is evaluating the legality of importing seaborne Russian crude oil to facilitate delivery to Hungary and Slovakia through the Adria pipeline. Meanwhile, pipeline operator Janaf started unloading non-Russian crude for the Hungarian refiner MOL Group, with more shipments expected before April.

Prime Minister Plenkovic stated that the Adria pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 15 million tonnes of oil annually, sufficient to meet the oil needs of both Hungary and Slovakia, ensuring energy security and supporting their economies.

TRENDING

1
Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed

Court Exonerates Kejriwal: Political Allegations Exposed

 India
2
Political Firestorm: Allegations Against BJP Councillor Over Victim Identity Disclosure

Political Firestorm: Allegations Against BJP Councillor Over Victim Identity...

 India
3
Gold's Sparkle: Safe-Haven Demand Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Gold's Sparkle: Safe-Haven Demand Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
Inflation Eases in German States, Signals National Dip

Inflation Eases in German States, Signals National Dip

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026