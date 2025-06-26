India-Madagascar and India-Australia Relations: Diplomatic Ties Bolstered Through High-Level Meetings
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar celebrated Madagascar's 65th Independence Day and held significant discussions with South Australia's Governor on varied bilateral topics. Concurrently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister to strengthen India-Australia defence ties, reflecting deepening cooperation across diverse areas.
Marking a significant diplomatic gesture, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed his congratulations to Madagascar on the 65th anniversary of its Independence, expressing best wishes to the Foreign Minister on a social media platform. This reflects the enduring diplomatic ties strengthened by India's MAHASAGAR vision.
Simultaneously, Jaishankar engaged in diplomatic discussions with South Australia's Governor Frances Adamson in Delhi. Their meeting delved into a myriad of issues, from education and space to agriculture, addressing the pillars of India-Australia cooperation. These discussions underscore the advancement in the bilateral relations between both nations.
Highlighted further by recent meetings between top leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and PM Anthony Albanese, as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's talks with Australia's Deputy PM, India's ties with Australia signify expansive growth and elevation to strategic partnership status, demonstrating the mutual commitment to enhanced defence cooperation amidst shared democratic values.
