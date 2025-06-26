Left Menu

India's Stance Against Terrorism: Rajnath Singh's Call for Unity at SCO Meet

At the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh outlined India's firm stance against terrorism, urging global unity against this menace. Highlighted were India's Operation Sindoor, the need to counter radicalization, technological threats, and India's vision for security, economic growth, and multilateral cooperation amidst geopolitical tensions.

Rajnath Singh addresses SCO Defence Ministers in Qingdao, China (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a critical address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao, China, on June 26, 2025, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged member countries to unite against terrorism, emphasizing India's steadfast policy against the menace, as highlighted by Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Singh pointed out the regional challenges of peace and security, exacerbated by terrorism and extremism, calling out nations that harbor and sponsor terrorist activities. He emphasized the impact of terrorism on peace and prosperity and urged decisive action to hold perpetrators accountable while promoting regional cooperation against radicalization.

The Defence Minister warned against the technological prowess of terrorists and advocated for multilateral collaboration against cross-border threats. He reinforced India's commitment to peace, security, and economic growth, underlining initiatives like SAGAR and MAHASAGAR and promoting disaster-resilient infrastructure for holistic regional development and stability.

