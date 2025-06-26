Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Bilateral Talks at SCO Meeting in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with counterparts from Tajikistan, Belarus, and Russia at the SCO Defence Ministers' meet in China. The event focused on enhancing regional security and counter-terrorism efforts. Singh stressed India's commitment to SCO's principles and urged for bolstered peace and connectivity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:30 IST
Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Bilateral Talks at SCO Meeting in China
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Sobirzoda in Qingdao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Tajikistan's Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh also conversed with Belarus's Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin on the sidelines of the event.

The meetings continued as Singh engaged with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov, emphasizing stronger defence ties. SCO Defence Ministers visited the Qingdao International Conference Centre, reflecting on the organisation's evolving role in regional cooperation.

The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting from June 25 to 26 brings together member nations to deliberate on regional and international security issues, counter-terrorism, and collaborations among defence ministries.

Upon arrival, Rajnath Singh was received by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and later joined a group photograph with other leaders. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif followed Singh's arrival.

The Ministry of Defence's press release highlighted India's commitment to SCO principles, advocating for peace, security, and counter-terrorism. The SCO facilitates multilateralism and cooperation in politics, security, economy, and culture. Established in 2001, the SCO includes members like China, Russia, and India, with China chairing in 2025 under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025