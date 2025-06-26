Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Bilateral Talks at SCO Meeting in China
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussions with counterparts from Tajikistan, Belarus, and Russia at the SCO Defence Ministers' meet in China. The event focused on enhancing regional security and counter-terrorism efforts. Singh stressed India's commitment to SCO's principles and urged for bolstered peace and connectivity in the region.
- Country:
- China
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Tajikistan's Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh also conversed with Belarus's Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin on the sidelines of the event.
The meetings continued as Singh engaged with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov, emphasizing stronger defence ties. SCO Defence Ministers visited the Qingdao International Conference Centre, reflecting on the organisation's evolving role in regional cooperation.
The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting from June 25 to 26 brings together member nations to deliberate on regional and international security issues, counter-terrorism, and collaborations among defence ministries.
Upon arrival, Rajnath Singh was received by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and later joined a group photograph with other leaders. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif followed Singh's arrival.
The Ministry of Defence's press release highlighted India's commitment to SCO principles, advocating for peace, security, and counter-terrorism. The SCO facilitates multilateralism and cooperation in politics, security, economy, and culture. Established in 2001, the SCO includes members like China, Russia, and India, with China chairing in 2025 under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NASA Postpones Axiom-4 Mission: A Stride Towards International Cooperation in Space
Ajit Doval's Push for Regional Stability: Counter-Terrorism Key in SCO Talks
Ajit Doval Calls Out Double Standards in Counter-Terrorism at SCO
India and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Security Concerns
SCO Defence Ministers' Conclave: A Push for Regional Security and Cooperation