Rajnath Singh Engages in Key Bilateral Talks at SCO Meeting in China

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Tajikistan's Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh also conversed with Belarus's Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin on the sidelines of the event.

The meetings continued as Singh engaged with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov, emphasizing stronger defence ties. SCO Defence Ministers visited the Qingdao International Conference Centre, reflecting on the organisation's evolving role in regional cooperation.

The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting from June 25 to 26 brings together member nations to deliberate on regional and international security issues, counter-terrorism, and collaborations among defence ministries.

Upon arrival, Rajnath Singh was received by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun and later joined a group photograph with other leaders. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif followed Singh's arrival.

The Ministry of Defence's press release highlighted India's commitment to SCO principles, advocating for peace, security, and counter-terrorism. The SCO facilitates multilateralism and cooperation in politics, security, economy, and culture. Established in 2001, the SCO includes members like China, Russia, and India, with China chairing in 2025 under the theme "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit."

