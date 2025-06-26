Left Menu

Former Coast Guard Member Faces Charges for Alleged Espionage with China

A former Coast Guard officer in Taiwan, identified as Lee, is accused of transferring sensitive military data to China for monetary gain. The Taiwan High Court sentenced another naval officer, Chen, for similar offenses, highlighting a surge in espionage targeting Taiwan's military ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:50 IST
Former Coast Guard Member Faces Charges for Alleged Espionage with China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A former member of Taiwan's coast guard faces serious charges after prosecutors allege he gathered and transferred sensitive military data to China. Identified only as Lee, the officer reportedly provided information on Coast Guard vessels and missile warning zones, receiving financial compensation for his cooperation, Kaohsiung prosecutors announce.

The Kaohsiung office detailed that the former officer was allegedly approached by Chinese intelligence in 2022, leading to the exchange of classified information. In return, Lee received payments amounting to NT$60,000 quarterly and additional bonuses. The investigation was sparked by a tip from military police, culminating in searches and Lee's detention last September.

In a parallel case, the Taiwan High Court sentenced a former Navy petty officer to over two years in prison for supplying confidential military records online. Chen, who confessed and returned financial gains, was handed a sentence shorter than the statutory minimum, reflecting cooperation with the investigation, the court notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025