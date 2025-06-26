Former Coast Guard Member Faces Charges for Alleged Espionage with China

A former member of Taiwan's coast guard faces serious charges after prosecutors allege he gathered and transferred sensitive military data to China. Identified only as Lee, the officer reportedly provided information on Coast Guard vessels and missile warning zones, receiving financial compensation for his cooperation, Kaohsiung prosecutors announce.

The Kaohsiung office detailed that the former officer was allegedly approached by Chinese intelligence in 2022, leading to the exchange of classified information. In return, Lee received payments amounting to NT$60,000 quarterly and additional bonuses. The investigation was sparked by a tip from military police, culminating in searches and Lee's detention last September.

In a parallel case, the Taiwan High Court sentenced a former Navy petty officer to over two years in prison for supplying confidential military records online. Chen, who confessed and returned financial gains, was handed a sentence shorter than the statutory minimum, reflecting cooperation with the investigation, the court notes.

(With inputs from agencies.)