Rajnath Singh Advances India's Vision at SCO Defence Ministers' Meet

During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers' meet in Qingdao, Rajnath Singh engaged with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, and Tajikistan. The discussions centered on bolstering regional peace, security, and counter-terrorism efforts, while emphasizing India's commitment to the SCO's principles and cooperation among member nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:02 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Kazakhstan's Defence Minister Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in pivotal diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Singh, alongside his counterparts, deliberated on crucial regional security strategies and counter-terrorism initiatives.

The event witnessed high-profile interactions as Singh connected with Kazakhstan's Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Dauren Kosanov, and earlier conferred with Tajikistan's Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda. Further engagements included meaningful talks with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, reinforcing bilateral ties and collaboration.

The SCO Defence Ministers' meeting, encompassing discussions from June 25 to 26, underscores the bloc's dedication to enhancing international peace. A statement by India's Ministry of Defence underscored its unwavering commitment to the SCO framework, focusing on deepening regional security, trade, and economic partnerships among member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

