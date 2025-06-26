Netanyahu Orders Strategic Plan to Thwart Hamas' Hijacking of Aid
Israel's leadership mandates the IDF to devise an immediate plan to prevent Hamas from commandeering humanitarian aid in Gaza, following reports of aid theft. Meanwhile, tensions rise as international bodies urge structural changes to safeguard aid distribution amidst ongoing violence and corruption led by Hamas.
In a decisive move, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz instructed the military to craft a strategic plan within 48 hours to halt Hamas' appropriation of humanitarian aid in northern Gaza. This directive follows alarming reports that Hamas is once again seizing aid intended for civilians.
As per Channel 12 News, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have temporarily halted aid deliveries, pending a new operational plan. The situation escalated after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to resign if the aid flow to Gaza continued unchecked.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett amplified concerns, posting a video on social media showing masked gunmen commandeering aid trucks. He criticized the lack of inspections, calling it a 'shameful' oversight. Concurrently, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation urged the UN to condemn attacks on aid workers and called for a revamped aid delivery system to ensure aid reaches civilians without Hamas' interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
