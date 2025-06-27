Revolutionizing Connections: NTT's IOWN Technology Debuts at Osaka Expo

The Osaka Kansai World Expo, recently held in Japan, emerged as a vibrant showcase of global cultures, arts, and technological innovations. At the forefront, NTT, a leading Japanese ICT firm, unveiled its groundbreaking IOWN technology.

This cutting-edge development facilitated real-time, seamless communication between Japan and Taiwan, boasting high capacity and remarkable energy efficiency. NTT's technological prowess also delivered a digital adaptation of the iconic Kabuki play, 'Senbon Zakura,' integrating the virtual performer Hatsune Miku with live actors to captivate audiences.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Senior Executive Vice President of NTT, remarked, 'Since its inception in 2016, the digital Kabuki has strived to engage younger audiences through advanced technology. This innovative performance achieved a real-time collaboration between Japan and Taiwan, seamlessly fusing real and virtual performers on a single stage, defying traditional internet latency through IOWN technology.' At the Expo, NTT also demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability, cutting energy usage significantly, aligning with its global objective to slash consumption to one-hundredth its current rate.

