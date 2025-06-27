Left Menu

IDF Airstrike Targets Hezbollah Site in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces launched an airstrike targeting a Hezbollah defense site in southern Lebanon's Beaufort Ridge area. The site, part of an underground project, was previously shut down by the IDF but was being restored by Hezbollah, violating Israeli-Lebanese agreements.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive military action, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted an airstrike Friday morning, targeting a site associated with Hezbollah's fire and defense system in southern Lebanon's Beaufort Ridge region. The attack is part of ongoing efforts to thwart Hezbollah's military activities along the border.

The site, previously disabled by the IDF, was part of an extensive underground infrastructure project. The recent aerial assault was prompted by observed attempts by Hezbollah to restore and reactivate the location despite it being out of operation after previous attacks.

The IDF has characterized these restoration efforts as a clear breach of existing agreements between Israel and Lebanon, underscoring ongoing regional tensions and the complexities of maintaining peace and security along the volatile border area.

