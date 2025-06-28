Tibet Lobby Day Unites Advocates and Lawmakers at US Capitol Ahead of Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday

At the US Capitol this week, supporters of Tibet assembled to amplify their message to lawmakers, just before the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on July 6, 2025. Tibet Lobby Day saw participation from over 200 individuals hailing from 25 states and the District of Columbia, visiting upwards of 100 congressional offices, as reported by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

Concluding with a celebratory event for the Dalai Lama's upcoming milestone birthday, the gathering was organized by Congressmen Michael McCaul and Jim McGovern. It saw a distinguished attendance, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. Organizers featured The Office of Tibet, ICT, and ICT Chairman Richard Gere, who joined via video link.

In an evocative birthday statement, Congressman McCaul shared a conversation with the Dalai Lama, quoting him: 'I will not be reborn in China. I will be reborn in freedom,' highlighting his spirit's resilience against negative emotions and cultural erasure attempts by the CCP. Senator Jim McGovern expressed a profound influence by the Dalai Lama's patience and charity.

Expressing gratitude, ICT President Tencho Gyatso lauded the dedication of Congress supporters and grassroots activists, affirming their commitment to the Tibetan cause against Chinese oppression. Senator Todd Young emphasized the untenable situation in Tibet, sharing his pride in supporting the Dalai Lama's cause for peace.

This event is part of ICT's Compassion Rising campaign, aimed at connecting global communities around the Dalai Lama's birthday, and is a key highlight of the CTA's Year of Compassion initiative. It follows a recent screening of the film 'Kundun' at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

Tibet Lobby Day is an annual ICT event that unites Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters in Washington, DC, to engage directly with their congressional representatives, advocating for tangible action on Tibetan issues. This year's efforts led to four new Senate co-sponsors and six more in the House, demonstrating the event's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)