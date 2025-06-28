Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Expands Trump's Executive Power in Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court curtailed federal judges' ability to issue nationwide injunctions, bolstering President Trump's executive power. Celebrating the verdict, Trump signaled plans to advance stalled policies. While facing legislative hurdles, Trump remains resolute about his domestic agenda, including a contentious tax-and-spending bill, amid broader political stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:39 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Expands Trump's Executive Power in Landmark Decision
US President Donald Trump (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has restricted federal judges' capacity to impose nationwide injunctions, thereby augmenting President Trump's executive authority. The ruling is seen as a significant vindication for Trump, who has long decried unelected judges for obstructing his policies. Trump hailed the decision as a pivotal moment, stating during a White House press conference, "We can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies previously enjoined on a nationwide basis." The case originated from a challenge concerning birthright citizenship but has broader implications for presidential power, according to CNN.

This decision capped what Trump called a historically consequential week for his second administration. Concurrently, senior military officials revealed Trump's ordering of military strikes on Iran. Donning a confident visage, Trump expressed gratitude to the court, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose majority opinion he lauded. "Justice Barrett wrote the opinion brilliantly," Trump remarked, acknowledging contributions from Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Thomas. In her opinion, Barrett contended that courts should not overstep their power even if the executive branch acts unlawfully, supporting Trump's stance against nationwide judicial overreach. The ruling suggests a pathway for Trump to push forward policies like defunding sanctuary cities and freezing refugee resettlement.

Speaking at his side, Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized previous injunctions, suggesting they have empowered district judges excessively. "These injunctions have allowed district court judges to be emperors," Bondi asserted. Despite prior Republican frustration over Barrett's rulings, this decision, supported by six conservative justices, grants Trump a major legal win. As Trump embarks on the second half of his first year back in office, he navigates legislative challenges, particularly a divisive tax-and-spending bill facing opposition within GOP ranks over Medicaid and rural hospital funding cuts. Yet, Trump remains steadfast, emphasizing the bill's popularity and necessity, aiming for passage by Independence Day. CNN noted potential political repercussions, but Trump continues to campaign for the bill's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025