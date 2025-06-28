Supreme Court Ruling Expands Trump's Executive Power in Landmark Decision

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has restricted federal judges' capacity to impose nationwide injunctions, thereby augmenting President Trump's executive authority. The ruling is seen as a significant vindication for Trump, who has long decried unelected judges for obstructing his policies. Trump hailed the decision as a pivotal moment, stating during a White House press conference, "We can now promptly file to proceed with numerous policies previously enjoined on a nationwide basis." The case originated from a challenge concerning birthright citizenship but has broader implications for presidential power, according to CNN.

This decision capped what Trump called a historically consequential week for his second administration. Concurrently, senior military officials revealed Trump's ordering of military strikes on Iran. Donning a confident visage, Trump expressed gratitude to the court, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose majority opinion he lauded. "Justice Barrett wrote the opinion brilliantly," Trump remarked, acknowledging contributions from Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Thomas. In her opinion, Barrett contended that courts should not overstep their power even if the executive branch acts unlawfully, supporting Trump's stance against nationwide judicial overreach. The ruling suggests a pathway for Trump to push forward policies like defunding sanctuary cities and freezing refugee resettlement.

Speaking at his side, Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized previous injunctions, suggesting they have empowered district judges excessively. "These injunctions have allowed district court judges to be emperors," Bondi asserted. Despite prior Republican frustration over Barrett's rulings, this decision, supported by six conservative justices, grants Trump a major legal win. As Trump embarks on the second half of his first year back in office, he navigates legislative challenges, particularly a divisive tax-and-spending bill facing opposition within GOP ranks over Medicaid and rural hospital funding cuts. Yet, Trump remains steadfast, emphasizing the bill's popularity and necessity, aiming for passage by Independence Day. CNN noted potential political repercussions, but Trump continues to campaign for the bill's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)